StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Edap Tms from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Shares of EDAP stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.12.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 34.92% and a negative return on equity of 44.21%. The business had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illumine Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 73,361 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 33,558 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edap Tms by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 160,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

