STMicroelectronics (STM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter. STMicroelectronics has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.
STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, analysts expect STMicroelectronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
STMicroelectronics Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $45.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.37.
STMicroelectronics Company Profile
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.
