STMicroelectronics (STM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter. STMicroelectronics has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, analysts expect STMicroelectronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $45.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.