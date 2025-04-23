Stifel Financial Corp Sells 6,903 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 444,181 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,903 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $54,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $730,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 41,274 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,240.32. This represents a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EOG opened at $111.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.55 and its 200-day moving average is $126.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (down from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $154.00 target price on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.52.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

