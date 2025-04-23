Stifel Financial Corp Sells 10,238 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,238 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $60,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,430,000 after acquiring an additional 588,595 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 7,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $86.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.17. The stock has a market cap of $139.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $187.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.23.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

