Stifel Canada Predicts Integra Resources Q1 Earnings

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Integra Resources in a report released on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

Shares of ITRG stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.37. Integra Resources has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $1.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Integra Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Integra Resources by 336.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 43,421 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

