State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $9,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 457,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,725,000 after acquiring an additional 14,476 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,874,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other State Street news, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $368,536.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,667.52. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,002,300. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.15.

State Street stock opened at $83.74 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.58 and a 200-day moving average of $93.70.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

