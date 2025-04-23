State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Reduces Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury decreased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $17,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 482,040.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 419,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,117,000 after purchasing an additional 419,375 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $834,556,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,629,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 6,083.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 90,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,281,000 after buying an additional 89,190 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,033,000 after acquiring an additional 77,015 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,610.00, for a total transaction of $10,288,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,555,640. The trade was a 49.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,800.01, for a total value of $7,600,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,401.63. The trade was a 92.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,721 shares of company stock valued at $24,609,331. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $3,676.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,580.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,349.79. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,728.97 and a one year high of $3,916.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,753.00 to $3,841.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,775.00 to $3,830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,724.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AutoZone

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.