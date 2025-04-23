State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Decreases Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury reduced its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $12,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DECK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,583,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 929.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,855 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,451,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,850,000 after purchasing an additional 505,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 507.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 593,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,436,000 after purchasing an additional 495,364 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 2.8 %

DECK stock opened at $106.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.72 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.