Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair cut Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 26,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $241,771.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 968,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,879.68. This represents a 2.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 209.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

