SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 83.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,751 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $13,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 227,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth $499,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

BILS stock opened at $99.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.32 and a 200-day moving average of $99.30. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $98.96 and a one year high of $99.60.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

