Spartan Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cayson Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CAPN)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cayson Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CAPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Cayson Acquisition comprises about 0.6% of Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Cayson Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $6,456,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cayson Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $4,057,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cayson Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,082,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cayson Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,020,000. Finally, Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cayson Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,515,000.

Get Cayson Acquisition alerts:

Cayson Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CAPN opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. Cayson Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15.

Cayson Acquisition Company Profile

Cayson Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cayson Acquisition Corp is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cayson Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CAPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cayson Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cayson Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.