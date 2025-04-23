Spartan Fund Management Inc. Acquires 6,900 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Ford Motor comprises approximately 3.8% of Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on F. StockNews.com downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:F opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

