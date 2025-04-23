Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.53 and traded as low as $57.30. Sonova shares last traded at $58.25, with a volume of 27,859 shares trading hands.

Sonova Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

