Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 90 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total value of $10,843,422.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,026,643.74. This trade represents a 12.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 13,058 shares of company stock valued at $23,119,030 over the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,875.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 86.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $1,105.65 and a 12-month high of $2,402.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,823.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,980.17.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,210.23.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

