Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Exelon news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at $92,134.47. This represents a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Guggenheim raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

Exelon Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.90.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

