Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,750 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,021,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,886,000 after acquiring an additional 501,833 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 20.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 3,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 656.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $2,225,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS opened at $258.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.67.

Insider Activity

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.32, for a total transaction of $190,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,180,523.36. This represents a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $518,499. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

