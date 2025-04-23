Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northland Capmk

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Northland Capmk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SEI. Tudor Pickering upgraded Solaris Energy Infrastructure to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solaris Energy Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SEI opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $39.03.

In other Solaris Energy Infrastructure news, Director Laurie H. Argo bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.43 per share, for a total transaction of $89,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,215.52. This trade represents a 9.51 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEI. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $435,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $772,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $802,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

