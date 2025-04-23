Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW) Stock Position Cut by United Capital Financial Advisors LLC

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth about $410,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth approximately $171,026,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,681,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SW shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ken Bowles sold 24,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,333,828.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,136,877.48. This trade represents a 17.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alvaro Henao sold 4,000 shares of Smurfit Westrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $215,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,057.90. This represents a 8.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Up 1.8 %

Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 75.46 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.87.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.33). Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 6.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This is a positive change from Smurfit Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is 312.73%.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

