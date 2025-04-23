SLM (SLM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share and revenue of $359.83 million for the quarter. SLM has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). SLM had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.73%. On average, analysts expect SLM to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SLM Stock Performance

SLM opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. SLM has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SLM from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SLM from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $1,142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,166.91. This represents a 48.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About SLM



SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

