SLM (SLM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share and revenue of $359.83 million for the quarter. SLM has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS.
SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). SLM had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.73%. On average, analysts expect SLM to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SLM Stock Performance
SLM opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. SLM has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $1,142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,166.91. This represents a 48.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
About SLM
SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.
