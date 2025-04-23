Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.07 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. On average, analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

NYSE:TSLX opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.99%. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous dividend of $0.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 90.64%.

TSLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Get Our Latest Report on TSLX

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.