Sirios Capital Management L P Reduces Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sirios Capital Management L P trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dilation Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $4,436,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total value of $1,008,479.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,009.50. This trade represents a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $423.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $395.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $332.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $282.09 and a one year high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.