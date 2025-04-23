Sirios Capital Management L P Purchases 610 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,507,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,345,000 after purchasing an additional 123,484 shares during the period. Quantessence Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $358,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in Marriott International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,047,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,455,000 after purchasing an additional 25,469 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in Marriott International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 104,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAR. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Marriott International from $295.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.10.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total transaction of $292,463.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,811.48. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,089,714.45. This trade represents a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $220.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.90. The stock has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

