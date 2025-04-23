SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.60 and traded as high as C$12.78. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at C$12.75, with a volume of 7,159 shares.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$106.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.74.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

In other SIR Royalty Income Fund news, insider Lembit Janes sold 16,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.62, for a total value of C$213,278.00. Insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $448,118 over the last 90 days. 28.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

