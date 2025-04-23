Short Interest in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Declines By 15.8%

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the March 15th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 779,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Workiva Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE WK opened at $68.75 on Wednesday. Workiva has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $116.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Workiva alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Workiva

In other Workiva news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 4,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total transaction of $352,737.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,509 shares in the company, valued at $8,872,791.48. This represents a 3.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total value of $88,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,250.80. This represents a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,129 shares of company stock worth $1,807,333 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workiva

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the third quarter valued at $168,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth about $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,894,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Workiva by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

WK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Workiva from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Workiva

Workiva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.