Short Interest in Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Rises By 19.8%

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,536,300 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 7,125,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,194.7 days.

Resona Price Performance

OTCMKTS RSNHF opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. Resona has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63.

About Resona

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Market Trading segments. The Consumer Banking segment provides consulting services, that includes consumer loan, asset management, and asset succession services to individuals.

