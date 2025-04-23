Short Interest in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Drops By 16.7%

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 13,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:PSC opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.54. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $57.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000.

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

