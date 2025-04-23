Short Interest in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Drops By 16.6%

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the March 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 4,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $61.54 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $66.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

