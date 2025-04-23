Short Interest in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Declines By 15.8%

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,260,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the March 15th total of 8,620,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 million. Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 35.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynex Capital

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.26%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.78%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 60.1% during the first quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 183,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 68,845 shares during the period. BayBridge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 35.1% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DX shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Dynex Capital from $13.25 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jones Trading dropped their price objective on Dynex Capital from $13.25 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

