Short Interest in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Rises By 19.7%

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 338,500 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 282,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THQ. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $26,695,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 392,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 65,646 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $924,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,029,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after buying an additional 43,024 shares during the last quarter.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:THQ opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.30.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

