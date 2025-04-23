Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.37.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Shopify from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $85.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.66. Shopify has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $129.38.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at about $615,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth about $481,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Shopify by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

