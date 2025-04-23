Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Upgraded by B. Riley to Hold Rating

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by B. Riley to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Properties Trust

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $1.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $6.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of $301.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 310.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 212,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,509,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,568,000 after buying an additional 151,234 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Service Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $170,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.