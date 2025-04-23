Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Shares Sold by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 294,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Security National Financial were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Security National Financial by 795.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Security National Financial by 1,673.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Security National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Security National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Security National Financial by 28.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Security National Financial stock opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.04. Security National Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $13.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Security National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.

