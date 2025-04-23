Seaport Res Ptn Predicts Lower Earnings for Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Sherwin-Williams’ current full-year earnings is $12.00 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.26 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho set a $395.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.25.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:SHW opened at $332.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $343.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.14. The company has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $282.09 and a 1-year high of $400.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total transaction of $1,008,479.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,009.50. The trade was a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

