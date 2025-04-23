Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sealed Air

Sealed Air Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. This trade represents a 3.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.