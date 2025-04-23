scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the March 15th total of 5,670,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 441,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.

scPharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0 %

SCPH stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 6.89. scPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 million. scPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 264.60% and a negative return on equity of 244.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCPH shares. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On scPharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,777,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,857,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 632,120 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in scPharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 989,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 367,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 107,151 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

Featured Stories

