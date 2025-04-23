Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Evercore ISI

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STNG

Scorpio Tankers Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 53.76%. Research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $1,006,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 10.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1,650.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, LM Asset IM Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.