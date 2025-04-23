Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00. The company traded as high as C$12.16 and last traded at C$11.82, with a volume of 85559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.75.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SSL. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$11.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

The company has a market cap of C$2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.23%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

