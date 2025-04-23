Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $20.16, but opened at $19.50. Sable Offshore shares last traded at $19.17, with a volume of 192,768 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 143,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $3,648,358.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,100,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,251,435.53. This represents a 1.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial reissued a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $30.00 price objective on Sable Offshore in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Sable Offshore Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sable Offshore

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sable Offshore by 342.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 60,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sable Offshore by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,844,000 after purchasing an additional 26,934 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sable Offshore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $521,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sable Offshore by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 72,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sable Offshore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sable Offshore Company Profile

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

