RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RTX were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.27.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $664,008.40. The trade was a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 9.6 %

RTX opened at $113.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a one year low of $99.07 and a one year high of $136.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.77. The company has a market cap of $152.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

