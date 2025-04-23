Roth Capital Comments on Generac’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Generac in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $8.00 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Generac’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.47 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%.

GNRC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.40.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $110.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. Generac has a 1 year low of $99.50 and a 1 year high of $195.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,229,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $614,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 14,811 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 41.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,425,000 after purchasing an additional 54,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Generac by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 48,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 18,197 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at $82,129,498.75. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

