Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROOT. UBS Group boosted their price target on Root from $67.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Root from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Root in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Root from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $134.95 on Tuesday. Root has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $181.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -109.72 and a beta of 2.41.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $1.93. Root had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Root will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Root news, CEO Alexander E. Timm sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $153,307.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,659,366.25. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mahtiyar Bonakdarpour sold 5,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.78, for a total value of $688,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 286,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,799,506.78. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,659 shares of company stock worth $1,191,469. 11.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Root by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,250,000 after buying an additional 73,413 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Root during the 4th quarter worth $29,661,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Root by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,129,000 after purchasing an additional 77,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Root by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Root by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 127,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 79,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

