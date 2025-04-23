Rithm Capital (RITM) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 25th. Analysts expect Rithm Capital to post earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 17.79%. On average, analysts expect Rithm Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Rithm Capital has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Rithm Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.21.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

