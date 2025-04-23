Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $821.99 million for the quarter. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.610-1.680 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.220-0.240 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 9.56%. On average, analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average is $26.33. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $32.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

REYN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Insider Activity at Reynolds Consumer Products

In related news, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $149,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,367.21. This represents a 55.10 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading

