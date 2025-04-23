Reviewing West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) and Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH)

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) and Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

West Pharmaceutical Services has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arch Therapeutics has a beta of 4.02, meaning that its stock price is 302% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and Arch Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Pharmaceutical Services 0 1 6 0 2.86 Arch Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus price target of $332.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.76%. Given West Pharmaceutical Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe West Pharmaceutical Services is more favorable than Arch Therapeutics.

93.9% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares West Pharmaceutical Services and Arch Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Pharmaceutical Services $2.89 billion 5.37 $492.70 million $6.69 32.11 Arch Therapeutics $80,000.00 9.53 -$6.98 million N/A N/A

West Pharmaceutical Services has higher revenue and earnings than Arch Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares West Pharmaceutical Services and Arch Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Pharmaceutical Services 17.03% 18.60% 13.80% Arch Therapeutics -8,257.70% N/A -730.22%

Summary

West Pharmaceutical Services beats Arch Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components. This segment also provides drug containment solutions, including Crystal Zenith, a cyclic olefin polymer in the form of vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection devices; and a range of integrated solutions, including analytical lab services, pre-approval primary packaging support and engineering development, regulatory expertise, and after-sales technical support. This segment serves biologic, generic, and pharmaceutical drug companies. The Contract-Manufactured Products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products. The company serves pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies. It sells and distributes its products through its sales force and distribution network, contract sales agents, and regional distributors. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. It develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease. The company's flagship products include AC5 advanced wound system and AC5 topical hemostat, which are intended for skin applications, such as management of complicated chronic wounds or acute surgical wounds. It is also involved in the development of AC5-G for gastrointestinal endoscopic procedures, and AC5-V and AC5 surgical hemostat for hemostasis inside the body. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Framingham, Massachusetts.

