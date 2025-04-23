Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) vs. Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Financial Analysis

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) and Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.5% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Retractable Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.1% of Retractable Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retractable Technologies has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics -59.40% -2.22% -1.75% Retractable Technologies -41.11% -17.15% -9.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and Retractable Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics $119.91 million 1.68 -$82.67 million ($3.85) -3.69 Retractable Technologies $33.05 million 0.64 -$7.01 million ($0.41) -1.73

Retractable Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Anika Therapeutics. Anika Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Retractable Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Anika Therapeutics and Retractable Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics 0 1 1 1 3.00 Retractable Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Anika Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 52.69%. Given Anika Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Anika Therapeutics is more favorable than Retractable Technologies.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics beats Retractable Technologies on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on hyaluronic acid (HA) technology platform. Its OA pain management products includes Monovisc and Orthovisc, an injectable HA-based viscosupplement for the pain relief from osteoarthritis conditions; and Cingal, a single-injection OA pain management product to provide both short- and long-term pain relief. The company’s joint preservation and restoration product family comprises and orthopedic regenerative solutions, including Hyalofast and Tactoset; sports medicine solutions used to repair and reconstruct damaged ligaments and tendons; and preserving joint solutions, including partial joint replacement, joint resurfacing, and invasive and bone sparing implants, which are designed to treat upper and lower extremity orthopedic conditions. In addition, it offers non-orthopedic products comprising HA-based products for non-orthopedic applications including Hyvisc, a molecular weight injectable HA veterinary product; Hyalobarrier, an anti-adhesion barrier indicated for use after abdominal-pelvic surgeries; and Hyalomatrix used for the treatment of burns and ulcers, as well as products used for the treatment of ears, nose and throat disorders, and ophthalmic products. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes. It distributes its products through general line and specialty distributor; international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.

