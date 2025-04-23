Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis boosted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 259.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,844,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in Republic Services by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 15,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Ecofi Investissements SA bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $3,635,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 73,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 222,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,725,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.38.

Republic Services Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $242.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.73. The company has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.92 and a 12 month high of $249.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. This trade represents a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.