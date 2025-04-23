Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect Republic Bancorp to post earnings of $1.86 per share and revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter.
Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.22). Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 10.60%.
Republic Bancorp Price Performance
RBCAA stock opened at $66.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.34. Republic Bancorp has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $80.68.
Separately, Hovde Group dropped their target price on Republic Bancorp from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th.
Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.
