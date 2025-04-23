Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect Republic Bancorp to post earnings of $1.86 per share and revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.22). Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

RBCAA stock opened at $66.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.34. Republic Bancorp has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $80.68.

In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP John T. Rippy sold 3,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $203,381.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,698.95. The trade was a 11.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David P. Feaster sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $93,386.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,303 shares in the company, valued at $285,805.26. This represents a 24.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group dropped their target price on Republic Bancorp from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

