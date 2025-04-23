Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the third quarter worth $223,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Relx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Relx by 14.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,225,000 after purchasing an additional 104,999 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relx stock opened at $53.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $98.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $53.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.09.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.5586 dividend. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

RELX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

