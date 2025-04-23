Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Reabold Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 8,819,459 shares trading hands.
Reabold Resources Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £4.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 45.39 and a quick ratio of 34.15.
Reabold Resources Company Profile
As an investor in upstream oil & gas projects, Reabold aims to create value from each project by investing in undervalued, low-risk, near-term upstream oil & gas projects and by identifying a clear exit plan prior to investment.
Reabold’s long term strategy is to re-invest capital made through its investments into larger projects in order to grow the Company.
