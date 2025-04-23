Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Reabold Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 8,819,459 shares trading hands.

Reabold Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 45.39 and a quick ratio of 34.15.

Get Reabold Resources alerts:

Reabold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reabold Resources plc is an investing company investing in the exploration and production (“E&P”) sector. The Company’s investing policy is to acquire direct and indirect interests in exploration and producing projects and assets in the natural resources sector, and consideration is currently given to investment opportunities anywhere in the world.

As an investor in upstream oil & gas projects, Reabold aims to create value from each project by investing in undervalued, low-risk, near-term upstream oil & gas projects and by identifying a clear exit plan prior to investment.

Reabold’s long term strategy is to re-invest capital made through its investments into larger projects in order to grow the Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reabold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reabold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.