RBF Capital LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

RBF Capital LLC reduced its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 30.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,811,000 after acquiring an additional 69,006 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1,205.3% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 154,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after purchasing an additional 142,430 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 60.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 167,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,625,000 after buying an additional 62,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 132,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after buying an additional 33,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

In other Cirrus Logic news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 2,051 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,000. The trade was a 19.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $86.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.62. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.83 and a 1 year high of $147.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.21). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 16.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

